Atlantic City, NJ

The Dead Milkmen’s Dean Clean Preps Four Decades of Fans for Shore Tour & More

By Jon Coen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere on the internet is a grainy video of the Dead Milkmen playing the Atlantic City Elks Lodge. Thanks to the opening of the Anchor Rock Club last year at 247 S. New York Ave. in the famed beach hotspot, the Milkmen will be back, doing their thing, in that very...

New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s favorite food truck festival is back

Every time this event happens at Monmouth Park, people ask when it’s going to happen again the following year. The pandemic disrupted it last year. That’s why it’s so exciting that the Jersey shore food truck festival is back this Memorial Day Weekend, and it’s also back to its normal size.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC

