Personnel at the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) went on strike on Wednesday (May 4) for the first time in history, according to a statement from the Unite union. The 48-hour continuous strike is expected to begin with workers marching to the financial watchdog’s main office in London to protest pay, working conditions and union recognition. The Unite union said the strike was prompted after the FCA’s “refusal” to listen to its workforce for months.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO