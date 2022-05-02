Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools partners with Central Wellness

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools is working with Centra Wellness to provide counseling services for students. (Colin Merry/Record Patriot)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second of several articles on counseling services in Benzie County's school districts. Future articles will focus on a more in-depth look at counseling programs in schools.

FRANKFORT — Student counseling has always been a concern at Frankfort-Elberta Schools; one that has gotten a boost in visibility with the COVID-19 pandemic and high profile incidents of violence in schools.

“I think our kids have always needed support,” said superintendent Jeff Tousley. “A lot of this has come out because of COVID, but we were offering support to students prior to COVID. Some of their needs are different now, but need for support is unchanged, and we want to continue offering it.”

Tousley said his school district has counselors that are employees, but also partners with Central Wellness, a publicly funded mental health service provider for Benzie and Manistee counties.

“Patty Roth is our seven through 12 th grade school counselor,” he said. “Her job involves many, many things, such as arranging academic testing, school scheduling and counseling support of students who need help right away.”

Roth also works with students who are having difficulty with class work, including collaborating with those students' instructors, according to Tousley.

“She also has some helpers who support students as individuals and in groups,” he said.

Tousley said Roth also coordinates services for students with outside agencies and works with the counselors from Central Wellness working in the schools to assure students are channeled to the correct support system.

The district employs Crystal Thomas, a clincal social worker, who is in the middle and high school building four days per week and helps students on an individual or group basis, addressing specific emotional or mental health issues.

“Thomas’ services are new to the district,” Tousley said. “Her services are funded through a grant.”

Kristi Morrow and Staci Kidder are from Central Wellness, and they also work with the district’s students.

The services they provide are dependent on the individual needs of a particular student, according to Tousley.

“Sometimes they can drop in to support a student with an issue, or it can be a longer ongoing process,” he said. “Other times they meet with students in small groups.”

Kidder works primarily with elementary students, Tousley said.

“She is there to support our elementary students,” he said. “She works with students one-on-one and sometimes in small groups.”

Morrow is a school clinical specialist who works to support students at the middle and high school level as a SafeNet prevention specialist, according to Tousley. She provides both prevention and mental health therapy services.