Waco, TX

Woman dead in Waco shooting, suspect sought

By Matt McGovern
 3 days ago

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Waco Police officers are searching for a murder suspect after a Sunday night shooting.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 8:34 p.m. near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue. When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, where one of the two women died from her injuries.

An arrest has not been made, and this investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this murder, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Waco PD says this is the 12th murder and/or homicide investigation of 2022.

