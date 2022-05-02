ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Two shootings, two locations, both connected say Fort Smith, Ark. Police; Two suspects wanted

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Late Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022, two different shootings at two different locations, police say they are related and they release images of suspects.

INCIDENT 1: Just before 5 p.m. at MLK Park, 1815 N Greenwood in Fort Smith a man says he was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital and underwent surgery.

INCIDENT 2: Just after 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of S 28th shots rang out. No one was injured however an image of the suspect vehicle was caught on camera.

Two men are wanted in connection to these shooting incidents.

Christopher Lamar Palmer is wanted, he drives a 2010 Mercedes involved (pictured) and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxcCv_0fQMc8FJ00

Cecil Gardner V witnesses identified him and report he fled the area in a two-door vehicle, now thought to be Palmer’s. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gM8G_0fQMc8FJ00

Authorities say there is no further threat to the public. There is a $1,000 reward for each offered through Fort Smith CrimeStoppers, call 479-709-5000.

