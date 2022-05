SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scientific research can be dirty work. That can be especially true when dealing with one of the most hated members of the animal kingdom: the tick. Chuck Lubelczyk is a vector ecologist for the Maine Medical Center Research Institute. With a corduroy sheet, he and his team scour the woods in each county, looking for ticks to catch and bring back to the institute in Scarborough.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO