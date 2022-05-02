ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Baby giraffe born at New York zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWLt7_0fQMbjac00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the first time ever, a baby Masai giraffe has been born at New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo.

According to WROC-TV, the Rochester attraction said first-time mother Iggy and father Parker welcomed the unnamed calf Friday morning. The newborn seems healthy and is nursing, the zoo said in a news release.

“We will continue to monitor mom and baby around the clock,” the zoo’s general curator, David Hamilton, said in a statement. “Giraffe births are always high risk, so the next few days are very important to ensure both mom and baby are healthy.”

The zoo said its Animals of the Savanna building will be closed temporarily as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

British zoo announces rare dusky pademelon birth

April 8 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare baby dusky pademelon, a species sometimes known as a "miniature kangaroo" or "dusky wallaby." The Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, said zookeepers spotted the new baby when it started peeking out of its mother's pouch for the first time.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Masai Giraffe#The Zoo#Our Zoo#Wroc Tv#Natural Resources#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Dead Fin Whale with Strike Marks Washed Up Ashore in Suffolk, England

A dead fin whale with "strike marks" was found along a tourist attraction beach in Suffolk, located southeast of England and northwest of London. The marine mammal measures up to 40 feet (12.3 meters) comparable to the size of a bus or a fishing boat. Fin Whale Death. Scientists have...
ANIMALS
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Woman Hides Pregnancy and Newborn from Entire Family

In general, pregnancy is an exciting time for many. There's the anticipation of a new family member joining the group, and the excitement of just having a new little bundle of joy. And with 3.6 million babies born in the US every year, this is a joy that many get to experience.
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy