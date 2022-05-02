Chicago theater performance canceled as 32 weekend shootings ravage city
By Ronn Blitzer
Fox News
3 days ago
Violence in downtown Chicago resulted in eight deaths and a canceled theater production over the weekend, with police trying to maintain control. The eight deaths accounted for just one quarter of the shootings that took place in the city, which totaled 32 by Sunday night, local ABC7 reported. "The...
Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just the past three days there have been four shootings in downtown Chicago – nine people have been shot, two of them were killed, and three of them were caught in crossfire. We have asked city officials about safety and changes for weeks. On Tuesday, CBS 2's Tara Molina took a closer look at the crime. On Tuesday morning just before 1:40 a.m., four people were shot on Wells Street near Ida B. Wells Drive, just steps south of where the Loop 'L' tracks take a 90-degree bend. One of the victims was a...
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
A Chicago woman was fatally shot and her sister injured after being shot outside of a downtown bowling alley. Tashawnna Anderson, 26, visited the 10Pin Bowling Lounge in River North early on Saturday morning, where she spotted her friend's boyfriend with another woman.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Three teenagers have been charged in a string of recent robberies on Chicago public transit. Two of them are accused of stealing a local actor’s, Will Clinger, phone on a CTA Red Line train and striking him unconscious, police said.
Mohammed Almaru, father of slain Mia Maro, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to his 17-year-old daughter's killing, according to authorities. Police discovered the deceased teenager in her family's home in Tinley Park, a suburb of Chicago, on Sunday around 5 p.m. after her aunt phoned...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious thing happened Tuesday – the City of Chicago came out with an offering of city tap water in a can, called "Chicagwa."
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans Tuesday for the new branding campaign to promote the city's water quality. It is a limited edition of cans featuring different designs by local artists.
"What we've done in investments that we've made is really step up our ability to deliver clean, safe drinking water to Chicagoans and our regional partners for decades to come," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The Chicagwa can run features six different designs. The...
A person of interest has been taken into custody for the homicide of a 17-year-old high school student found dead inside a home in suburban Tinley Park, according to police and village officials. On Sunday night, officers with the Tinley Park Police Department responded to a home in the 7800...
CHICAGO -- A teen was shot to death inside a Streeterville hotel over the weekend when people who were allowed in through a side door began arguing and shooting at each other, according to police. A group of women had rented a room at the Sonesta ES Suites at 201...
