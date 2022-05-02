ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago theater performance canceled as 32 weekend shootings ravage city

By Ronn Blitzer
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolence in downtown Chicago resulted in eight deaths and a canceled theater production over the weekend, with police trying to maintain control. The eight deaths accounted for just one quarter of the shootings that took place in the city, which totaled 32 by Sunday night, local ABC7 reported. "The...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 9

Related
Fox News

Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death. Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With nine people shot in downtown Chicago in past three days, what are the city's safety plans?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just the past three days there have been four shootings in downtown Chicago – nine people have been shot, two of them were killed, and three of them were caught in crossfire. We have asked city officials about safety and changes for weeks. On Tuesday, CBS 2's Tara Molina took a closer look at the crime. On Tuesday morning just before 1:40 a.m., four people were shot on Wells Street near Ida B. Wells Drive, just steps south of where the Loop 'L' tracks take a 90-degree bend. One of the victims was a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Chicago#Ravage#Chicago Police Department#Violent Crime#Abc7#The Chicago Police#Moulin Rouge
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago teen Mia Maro's father arrested in 17-year-old's killing

Mohammed Almaru, father of slain Mia Maro, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to his 17-year-old daughter's killing, according to authorities. Police discovered the deceased teenager in her family's home in Tinley Park, a suburb of Chicago, on Sunday around 5 p.m. after her aunt phoned...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago issues 'Chicagwa' water in a can at total cost of $125,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious thing happened Tuesday – the City of Chicago came out with an offering of city tap water in a can, called "Chicagwa." Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans Tuesday for the new branding campaign to promote the city's water quality. It is a limited edition of cans featuring different designs by local artists. "What we've done in investments that we've made is really step up our ability to deliver clean, safe drinking water to Chicagoans and our regional partners for decades to come," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicagwa can run features six different designs. The...
Fox News

Fox News

741K+
Followers
154K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy