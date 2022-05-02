Chicago theater performance canceled as 32 weekend shootings ravage city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In just the past three days there have been four shootings in downtown Chicago – nine people have been shot, two of them were killed, and three of them were caught in crossfire. We have asked city officials about safety and changes for weeks. On Tuesday, CBS 2's Tara Molina took a closer look at the crime. On Tuesday morning just before 1:40 a.m., four people were shot on Wells Street near Ida B. Wells Drive, just steps south of where the Loop 'L' tracks take a 90-degree bend. One of the victims was a...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO