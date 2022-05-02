ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Cool and soggy April comes to an end as we look into May

By Justin Thompson-Gee
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to May! April was a cool and wet month. The last day of the month of Saturday ended with a really good soaking rain with over 1" reported. April rain totaled 5.15" which was enough to go down as the 15th wettest. We saw drought conditions come to an...

cbs58.com

CBS 58

Soggy Tuesday brings us above-average on rainfall for the year

Another soggy day is underway. Steady rain rolled in between 4-6 AM Tuesday morning with steady rain expected through the rest of Tuesday morning. A few showers will last through the afternoon with rain not ending until dinner time. Here's a radar image that will update with time:. Rain totals...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGNtv.com

Severe weather expected to develop this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center expects that a tornado watch will be issued by mid-afternoon for portions of southern Wisconsin as well as north and central Illinois (see the discussion below). Mesoscale Discussion 0592 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1232 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 Areas affected...Eastern Iowa...southwest Wisconsin...portions...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCCI.com

Whoa! Video captures moment lightning struck a crowded Wisconsin bar

WATERFORD, Wis. — A bolt of lightning struck Friday in Wisconsin as customers were enjoying a fish fry at a local bar. It sparked a fire and gas leak. A quarter-mile away, Aaron Kingstad stepped onto his porch for a better look at the storm, triggering his doorbell camera.
State
Wisconsin State
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Walworth and SE Rock Co. in Wisconsin

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI 600 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sharon, or 7 miles north of Poplar Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Richmond, Springfield, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard and Delavan Lake.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Flood warnings in multiple areas of Minnesota, with situation set to worsen

Flood warnings are in place across several regions of Minnesota as this weekend's rain and snowmelt continues to cause rivers to rise and leave fields and roads under water. The National Weather Service has flood warnings in place across an area of northwestern Minnesota east of Grand Forks, an area that has seen heavy rain following on from heavy snow earlier this month.
MINNESOTA STATE

