Daniel Ricciardo started the final lap of last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix title showdown right on the tail of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. What followed was one of the most dramatic moments in Formula One history, but Ricciardo, long regarded as one of F1's most talented drivers, wasn't part of it. He was a lap down, a spectator, later explaining how he had mixed emotions watching what unfolded on the final lap.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO