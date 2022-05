"It's OK to not be OK" is the message from a Fairfield family this Mental Health Awareness Month following their son's suicide. Fairfield Warde junior Kevin Kuczo died by suicide at the height of the pandemic. His father says you'd never have known of the mental health struggles he faced. He describes his son as the type of kid who could light up a room.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO