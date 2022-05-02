ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Police investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTTGx_0fQMa9CS00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a single car crash in northeast Albuquerque that they are now saying is a homicide. APD says it happened on off Candelaria near Juan Tabo on Tahiti St. and Morenci Ave.

Story continues below

Police say one person appeared to suffer a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where they later died from the injuries. The investigation is active and details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency. According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Possible suspect identified in southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the southeast part of town. Officials say police were flagged down in the area of Rhode Island St. and Central Ave. regarding a shooting at an apartment complex. Shortly after that, officials say a shooting call was made for 139 Tennessee […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges against Carrizozo school board member could be dismissed

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrizozo school board member accused of failing to report child abuse against her son is on the road to having her charges dropped. Court documents show Faithe Samora agreed to enter a pre-prosecution diversion program for two years. Her husband, Jesse Samora, is accused of choking, slamming, and pinning her 12-year-old […]
CARRIZOZO, NM
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Violent Crime#Albuquerque Police#Krqe En Espa Ol#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

High profile murderer in trouble again while behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two high-profile murders is in trouble again. This time, Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly out of revenge for the death of his half-brother. Izaiah Garcia, 21, is currently awaiting sentencing for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates Saturday night double homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 1200 Girard Blvd. NE. Police were told two people were shot inside of a home. When police arrived, they found two people dead […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

The Largest New Mexico Wildfire Is Still Uncontained

Unfortunately, the largest New Mexico wildfire—The Cooks Peak Fire— is still uncontained, leaving many New Mexicans on edge. Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region’s prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz. —Geoffrey Plant.
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy