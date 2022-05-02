ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Are ATVs street legal in Washington state? These factors apply

By Doug Dahl
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmICr_0fQMZLb200

Question: Occasionally I see a larger off-road vehicle cruising through my neighborhood and recently I saw one being driven on State Route 509. It appeared to have a motorcycle-sized license plate attached. In and of itself it doesn’t bother me, but I noticed that these vehicles have no fenders or any way to stop rocks from being flung back into any vehicles that may be following. Are ORVs legal for street use in Washington?

Answer: This question might seem like it deserves a simple yes or no, but once we dig in you’ll see that it has more layers than a Dagwood Bumstead sandwich. The laws that allow off-road vehicles, or as they’re called in the law, wheeled all-terrain vehicles, to drive on public roads have changed a few times in recent years, so let’s take a look at the current situation. If you think that sentence just gave away the answer to whether they’re legal or not, you’re only about half right.

Yes, you can drive a WATV on public roads, but not all of them; not even close. Let’s start with speed limits. WATVs are only allowed on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. In some instances you can’t even cross a street with a higher speed limit.

The size of your county also matters. You’re not allowed to drive a WATV on public roads in a county with a population of 15,000 or more unless the county has an ordinance allowing it. Only seven of the 39 counties in Washington meet that threshold, so if you’re not in one of those seven and you can’t find a county ordinance, that’s a big no.

Even if a county has an authorizing ordinance, it may decide that some roads are unsuitable for WATV use and prohibit access. For example, Pierce County, which has a WATV ordinance, has 3,227 miles of roads but WATVs are only allowed on 354 miles of those roads. You can find the roads listed on the county website , as required by law. Cities can also approve an ordinance allowing WATVs on city streets, and can prohibit driving WATVs on specific streets.

WATVs are also prohibited on all state highways referenced in the law. If my count is correct, that’s 194 highways that don’t allow WATVs. (And that includes State Route 509). However, there’s an exception for segments of highway within city limits if the city works with the state and then establishes an ordinance.

Let’s say you have access to roads that meet all the requirements for WATV use. That doesn’t mean you can hop on a WATV and go. These vehicles weren’t built for road use, so in order to be legal they need some upgrades. You’ll need a safety inspection from a dealer or repair shop. The inspection will confirm that the WATV has headlights, tail lights, turn signals, brake lights, brakes, reflectors, mirrors, horn and muffler. You mentioned a lack of fenders on the WATV that you observed, and curiously, the inspection checklist doesn’t include fenders. However, state law requires “fenders, covers, flaps, or splash aprons” on all motor vehicles.

If the WATV passes inspection, it can now be registered with the department of licensing for on-road use. I’ll note that all WATVs are required to be registered, so the presence of a what DOL calls a metal tag (the license plate) is not evidence that a WATV is approved for road use. Are WATVs legal for street use in Washington? Sometimes, yes. But with all the limitations you might find, in practice the answer is often no.

Ask Road Rules a question using our form. Target Zero is Washington’s vision to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero by 2030. For more traffic safety information visit TheWiseDrive.com .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Terrain Vehicles#Atvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Chronicle

Washington State Supreme Court Unanimously Rejects Inslee Recall Effort

The Washington State Supreme Court put the kibosh on an effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a unanimous decision, the justices of the state’s highest court upheld a Thurston County Superior Court decision that the charges made against Inslee were not factually nor legally sufficient to support a recall campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
290
Followers
57
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy