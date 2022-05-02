Looking to honor Cinco de Mayo? Here are some Bellingham restaurant options

Cinco de Mayo is Thursday, May 5, and these local Bellingham businesses offer great spots to honor the holiday.

While May 5 is the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, Cinco De Mayo is recognized and celebrated in the United States to honor Mexican culture and heritage.

Here are a few locally owned restaurants that offer Mexican cuisine:

▪ California Tacos & Fresh Juices , 4252 Cordata Parkway, Suite 104, will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Super Mario’s , 1422 N. Forest St., will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ El Agave , with three Bellingham locations at 207 N. Samish Way, 1111 Harris Ave., and 4 Club House Circle, will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Tadeo’s Mexican Restaurant , 207 E Holly St., will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Jalapenos , with four Bellingham locations at 2945 Newmarket Place, 501 W. Holly St., 1007 Harris Ave. and 4451 Meridian St., will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

And to top it off, Pure Bliss Desserts is offering special Cinco De Mayo cupcakes.

The exclusive new flavors include strawberry margarita, Mexican chocolate, vanilla cinnamon churro and gluten free chocolate churro. These flavors are available for pick up only on Cinco De Mayo, and must be ordered by May 2.

The bakery, at 1424 Cornwall Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 5.

