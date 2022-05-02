ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
Taylor receives

Guardian Award

LUMBERTON — The Order of the Guardian Award is the highest honor bestowed by the N.C. Department of Insurance and recognizes insurance agents that have been in business for five decades or more in the state of North Carolina.

Richard “Dick” Taylor owned and operated Taylor’s Insurance in downtown Lumberton for about seven decades, well exceeding that requirement and earning him a Friday visit from N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey himself.

Taylor came to Lumberton at the age of 24 to work at the Carolina Casualty Insurance Co. in the year 1952. Soon after he came to town, he bought the insurance agency he came to help, renaming it Taylor Insurance, and permanently laying down roots.

Mountaire rep

donates $5,000

LUMBERTON — Mountaire Farms Community Relations manager Jarrod Lowery dropped off a check for $5,000 Thursday for the Lumberton Boys & Girls Center and signed up as the first entry in the center’s annual donut eating contest set for this summer.

The check is an annual contribution on behalf of Mountaire Farms and is aimed at funding program services for the center.

This year’s Jelly Donut Eating Contest will take place at 11 a.m. July 30 at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. The contest pits competitors against each other to see how many jelly-filled donuts one can devour in under 60 seconds.

Lowe’s donates

refrigerator to RCC

LUMBERTON — When the pandemic hit, it not only shut down businesses and organizations but also caused the food pantry at Robeson Community College to shut down temporarily as well.

The pantry reopened last fall.

Then, Lowe’s called and said that they had a refrigerator but that RCC would have to go over and get it. The maintenance staff was able to go over and get the refrigerator.

SCC Foundation

receives a gift

CLINTON — On April 19, Dr. Paul Viser, President of Sampson Partners, Inc., visited Sampson Community College to present the SCC Foundation with a check to help finance the 2022 Sampson Partners Scholarship Fund at Sampson CC.

Created in 2019, the purpose of the Sampson Partners Scholarship Fund is to help deserving students in their educational pursuits at Sampson Community College. To qualify, students must complete the Sampson Community College Foundation General Scholarship Application by April 15 and maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher while enrolled.

The money helps cover tuition, books, and fees incurred while enrolled at SCC.

From Champion Media reports

Bladen Journal

Strawberries are ‘beautiful’ at Gooden Farm

ELIZABETHTOWN — For more than 50 years, the Gooden Farm on Dewitt Gooden Road in Elizabethtown has turned out some of the reddest, biggest and sweetest strawberries in Bladen County and surrounding areas. This year is no different. “They are beautiful,” said Pat Gooden. “Last year was really good...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

COMING DOWN

ELIZABETHTOWN — After years of vacancy and neglect, the process to raze a once-stately home along West Broad Street in Elizabethtown began on Tuesday. The property is located at 1501 W. Broad St. just west of Pizza Hut. The house was reportedly built in 1932. On Tuesday, a crew...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Expansion of Rural RISE NC Initiative announced

RALEIGH – North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall announced this week she is expanding the agency initiative known as Rural RISE NC (Resources for Innovators, Start-ups, and Entrepreneurs) to more new business owners after a successful pilot phase. The unique pilot project connects new business creators with...
SMALL BUSINESS
