Tallahassee: A Week of Gun Violence, Two Deaths

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) have investigated a series of incidents involving firearms in the past seven days. As a result, seven reported shootings resulted in several injuries and two deaths.



Three of the shootings occurred within a span of two hours on Sunday, April 24th, 2022.



The first shooting occurred on April 24th, around 1:30 a.m. at McKeithan Street and West Tennessee Street. TPD was nearby at Café Shisha when they heard shots fired, and people began running down McKeithan Street. Officers found that bullets had struck two unoccupied vehicles, there were no injuries reported, and no arrests were made.



The second incident occurred Sunday around 2:03 a.m. in a parking lot on 2810 Sharer Road. As TPD responded, officers reported two vehicles chasing each other and shooting, and the officers began following the two vehicles.



One of the cars managed to escape, while the other car crashed into the retention pond at the I-10 ramp at Thomasville Road. Three arrests were made at the scene, Khalid Mercer, 21, for resisting arrest without violence; Traquan Cooper, 20, for resisting arrest without violence and Courtney Sanders, Jr., 19, for fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence.



TPD reported the three suspects did not tell the police who was in the other car. There were no injuries reported involving the incident.



That same morning around 2:45 a.m., just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and West Gaines Street, gunshots were heard by TPD officers who were on regular patrol in the area. Officers did locate shell casings; however, no injuries were reported. Also, there are no suspects in the case, and no arrests have been made.



Then, on Sunday, around 3:30 a.m., a fourth shooting occurred at the 200 block of Dixie Drive. A teenage female was reported to be shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the report by TPD, friends of the victim reported the shooting resulted from an argument that escalated. “The suspect and victim are known to each other, and all parties involved have been identified,” the report says. No arrests have been made in the case.



The next shooting occurred on Monday evening, April 25th, around 8:30 p.m. near the 2900 block of Prospect Street. TPD officers responded to the scene and found a man seriously injured from a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.



Later in the week, on April 27th, the LCSO responded to calls made by a woman who said her daughter stole her car and a shotgun. The next day the woman called again, stating her daughter had returned home to the 1200 block of Waterfront Road in northeast Leon County.



When LCSO deputies arrived on the scene, the woman’s daughter, 39-year-old Terri Bennett, began shooting at them. Bennett returned to the stolen car as she continued to fire at deputies. Around 2:00 p.m., the deputies attempted to retrieve Bennett from the vehicle by deploying tear gas, said spokesperson Angela Green. That is when Bennett turned the firearm on herself and suffered a lethal self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.



Green stated the case is still open and under investigation.



Lastly, another incident occurred just after midnight Friday, April 29th, in the Providence neighborhood. According to the police report, TPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Lake Avenue near Lake Bradford Rd in the Glen Hollow apartment complex. Officers found a woman dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.



It was reported that shortly after gunfire was heard, nearby patrolling officers witnessed a vehicle “fleeing at a high rate of speed.” As a result, TPD officers initiated a “high-risk traffic stop” and arrested Jhakare Wesley, 19-years-old.



A TPD investigation determined the shooting resulted from an argument over an illegal drug sale, where the arrestee subsequently fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene. The victim, an adult female, died from her injuries.



Westly has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of cocaine.



Additionally, in the week prior, there were two shootings on Tuesday, April 19th, occurring between 9:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.



A man checked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the first incident. Unfortunately, the victim was uncooperative and would not give details to help an investigation.



According to police reports, the second incident happened around 11:30 p.m. that same evening when one man was shot during what seemed to be a drive-by in the 800 block of Floral Street. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Again, no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.



