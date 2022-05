Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Friday that the state of Florida will have a “constitutional carry”. Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed weapons permits from the state. The mainstream media is twisting the words of what constitutional carry means. The constitutional carry would allow people to carry guns without the CONCEALED CARRY PERMITS. Only a background check is required to legally purchase a firearm in the state of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO