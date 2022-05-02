ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Baby giraffe born at New York zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073Ffy_0fQMYTWF00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the first time ever, a baby Masai giraffe has been born at New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo.

According to WROC-TV, the Rochester attraction said first-time mother Iggy and father Parker welcomed the unnamed calf Friday morning. The newborn seems healthy and is nursing, the zoo said in a news release.

“We will continue to monitor mom and baby around the clock,” the zoo’s general curator, David Hamilton, said in a statement. “Giraffe births are always high risk, so the next few days are very important to ensure both mom and baby are healthy.”

The zoo said its Animals of the Savanna building will be closed temporarily as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#The Zoo#Our Zoo#Masai Giraffe#Wroc Tv#Natural Resources#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16

LAS VEGAS — Kailia Posey, who appeared on “Toddlers & Tiaras” has died. She was 16. Posey’s mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, shared the news Monday evening on Facebook. “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack, note in Wisconsin

GREEN WAY, Wis. — A dog was found tied up to a fire hydrant in a Wisconsin neighborhood over the weekend by a neighbor, with a note and backpack. WFRV says the dog was found at a fire hydrant near the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street by a neighbor, who told them the note left with the dog said the family couldn’t take care of her anymore and her name is “Baby Girl”. The dog was also left with a backpack filled with food, treats, and toys.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Met Gala red-carpet proposal: Watch NYC culture commissioner say ‘Yes’

NEW YORK — The Met Gala can be full of surprises, and having your significant other drop to one knee and pop the question most certainly qualifies. New York City culture commissioner Laurie Cumbo began her stroll down the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with no inkling that former state Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa had a special interlude planned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Animal virus blamed for death of patient who received first pig heart transplant

BALTIMORE — Doctors now say a pig’s heart that was transplanted into a patient in a groundbreaking surgery may have been infected with a virus. David Bennett died approximately two months after the eight-hour surgery to implant the pig heart at the University of Maryland Medical Center, as we reported in March. At the time, doctors had no specific cause of death, saying only that Bennett’s health began to decline days before his death.
BALTIMORE, MD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Group to retrieve lost crab pots, save marine wildlife

ANACORTES, Wash. — While most crab pots dropped into the Salish Sea are recovered, many are not, and the Northwest Straits Foundation is going after them. Pots remaining on the seafloor can cause havoc for years, trapping and killing marine wildlife. The organization will be in the waters near...
ANACORTES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy