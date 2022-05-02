ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallen Pa. State Police troopers honored Monday morning in Hershey

 3 days ago

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police will hold a ceremony to honor troopers who died in the line of duty. Families of the fallen and the public are invited to attend at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.

Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed May 2 as Pennsylvania State Police Day. Since 1905, there have been 10 members who have lost their lives in the line of duty and each will be honored at the ceremony.

Tributes will be paid to Trooper First Class Dung Martinez, who died on October 21, 2021, of complications from COVID-19. Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, who were both struck and killed on I-95 in Philadelphia in March, will also be honored.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence, a rifle salute, a helicopter flyover, and the reading of names for each line-of-duty death. The event marks the 177th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Police, the first uniformed state police organization of its kind in the United States.

