Emporia, KS

Sheriff says belts saves lives, points to Emporia crash

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seatbelts save lives. That’s the message the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office wants to get out after an early morning crash Monday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Emporia Police Department Monday morning following a crash on I-35 near the Emporia Merchant Street exit.

Emporia police reported that a 31-year-old Topeka man, driving a 2017 Ford Escape, may have fallen asleep causing the one-vehicle crash.

the driver was taken to Newman Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSgyM_0fQMY18O00
    A car crashed Monday morning, May 2, at the Merchant Street exit in Emporia. (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSpoc_0fQMY18O00
    A car crashed Monday morning, May 2, at the Merchant Street exit in Emporia. (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9FfY_0fQMY18O00
    A car crashed Monday morning, May 2, at the Merchant Street exit in Emporia. (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwSdQ_0fQMY18O00
    A car crashed Monday morning, May 2, at the Merchant Street exit in Emporia. (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeGgb_0fQMY18O00
    A car crashed Monday morning, May 2, at the Merchant Street exit in Emporia. (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is a true testament that Seatbelts do save saves! Buckle Up!”

Lyon County Sheriff’s Department
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver only sustained minor injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available about the crash. 27 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced for death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021. Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka. On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
