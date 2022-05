CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Despite a recent increase in PS5 restocks, the last week and a half has been a bit of a dry spell. Now that Star Wars day has come and gone, it's possible the next PS5 restock could happen this afternoon as a surprise restock since there's been no announcement of a big event to line up for. All you need to know is where the next PS5 restock is most likely to happen, so you can prepare to jump in when the supply hits the right website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO