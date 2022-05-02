Search Continues For Missing Kent County Child
The search continues for a missing one-year-old from Kent County.
Noah Alan Jordan was last seen on the 6000 Block of Fork Ave in Byron Township at around 11:05 a.m. Sunday, May 1. He was wearing a onesie with blue, gray, and black camouflage. He is nonverbal. Multiple agencies and search parties are looking for him. If you see Noah or have any information that could help, people are being asked to call 911 or Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 336-3113.
