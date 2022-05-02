Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV in Pinellas Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man died Monday morning after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Pinellas Park, police said.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of 49th and 126th Avenue North.

Police said the motorcyclist, Maxwell Jenkins, 38, was traveling south on 49th as the SUV was turning onto 126th Avenue from 49th Street. The SUV went into his path and the two vehicles collided.

Jenkins was thrown from the motorcycle and died, police said.

Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the incident, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

