United Way seeks funding to increase capacity at food banks

Palm Beach County food banks are still feeling the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent food price increases have once again exacerbated the need.

United Way of Palm Beach County is getting together millions of dollars to help.

On Tuesday, the organization is requesting $4.5 million to expand their hunger relief system. Traver McLaughlin with United Way said the planned expansion would be geared specifically towards their local food banks.

In Palm Beach County, one out of five people use service provided by food banks, McLaughlin said.

According to McLaughlin, their plans include more than expanding what they already have. He said the funds would allow them to increase food bank storage and food processing capacity, specifically cold storage. Increasing refrigerator space would create space to keep healthier food options.

McLaughlin said United Way would match all funds. The county funds would come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding categorized in the county as Revenue Replacement. The funds would span over five years.

