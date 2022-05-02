Lots of Dry Time Tuesday

Clouds continue to filter into our area as we head into the evening hours as another weather maker begins to move in. A mild overnight is expected with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday sees more cloud cover ahead of some late showers and thunderstorms. The rain activity is not expected until late evening and overnight hours. As a consequence, Wednesday will start off on the wet side with some showers still hanging around for the morning commute. The next chance for thunderstorms and rain will be in the afternoon hours once we get a bit warmer. Closing out the work week will also be a back and forth affair with the rain. Mother's Day weekend will be a half and half one but Sunday should be on the drier side if not for a stray morning shower.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Patchy fog between 2am and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 9pm. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers possible, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.