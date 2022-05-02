ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Council to vote on police accountability board

 3 days ago
A change in state law during last year's legislative session now means that each county in Maryland has to set up a board focused on improving relationships between police and the community.

There's a vote scheduled for Monday on what that board will look like in Baltimore County.

The board will be made up of nine residents from across the county who will work with law enforcement and local officials to make recommendations to improve policing here in Baltimore County.

Aside from forbidding police officers from serving on the board, specifics of membership, board powers and funding are left to the counties themselves. Each faces a July 1 deadline.

Last month, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski introduced legislation to create one for his jurisdiction. He would appoint the board's nine members, one from each of the seven council districts and two at-large.

The civilian board would receive public complaints about police misconduct, review disciplinary decisions, hold regular meetings with law enforcement and recommend policy changes.

The County Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

