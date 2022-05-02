ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo vs Bivol time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight this weekend?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez goes in pursuit of another world title this Saturday, as the Mexican superstar takes on the unbeaten Dmitry Bivol .

In his last outing, Canelo stopped Caleb Plant to become the first fighter in the four-belt era to reign as undisputed super-middleweight champion – and the first undisputed title holder in Mexico’s history.

Now, the 31-year-old returns to light-heavyweight, where he dethroned Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO belt in 2019, to take on WBA champion Bivol.

The Russian, also 31, enters this bout unbeaten at 19-0 with 11 knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, Canelo has a professional record of 57-1-2 (39 KOs), and he is targeting a trilogy bout with old rival Gennady Golovkin.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is it?

Canelo vs Bivol takes place on Saturday 7 May at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card will begin at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 8 May, with ring walks for the main event expected to start at around 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN , a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Canelo – 2/9

Draw – 16/1

Bivol – 16/5

Via Betfair .

Full card

Dmitry Bivol (c) vs Canelo Alvarez (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhang Zhilei (heavyweight)

Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela (super-lightweight)

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez (IBF North America welterweight title)

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto (flyweight)

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva (middleweight)

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente Scharbaai (lightweight)

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manuel Correa (super-featherweight)

Fernando Angel Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos (super-lightweight)

