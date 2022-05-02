ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Strange 2: Marvel fans spot ‘glaring’ editing blunder in clip from new film

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5weK_0fQMWxIz00

A scene from the forthcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has gone viral on social media... for all the wrong reasons.

The film, a sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange directed by Sam Raimi , is out in cinemas this week, and will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the role of mystical hero Stephen Strange.

One clip, which was released as a preview, sees Strange confront the monstrous enemy Gargantos on the streets of New York.

However, as one eagle-eyed fan pointed out, the scene sees the same extra repeatedly run past Strange in terror – not twice, not thrice, but on four seperate occasions.

The extra is easily identified by his clothing and the briefcase he is carrying. An edited version of the clip, embedded below in a tweet, makes it even easier to see the continuity snafu.

While some people suggested that the sequence was deliberate, and that all four shots were in fact supposed to be occuring simultaneously, that does not appear to be the case, with Cumberbatch’s hand motions and body movement distinctly different in each shot.

“This isn’t intentional at all,” wrote one person. “If someone saw this it would completely take them out of the movie.”

“Now i’ll be laughing so hard just looking at the suitcase guy when I see it in theaters lol,” another wrote.

“Mf it’s called multiverse of madness for a reason that’s all the dude’s variants,” joked one Marvel fan, while someone else described the blunder as “pretty glaring”.

Others, however, played down the mistake.

“This is just harmless continuity mistakes,” one fan wrote. “Won’t even take away your enjoyment. Hell you’re not going to notice it unless you’re actively trying to look for it smh.”

Another wrote: “It’s a legitimate mistake but so minor and inconsequential that it’s barely noticeable and 99 per cent of people would never notice without so someone else telling them. For example: cars in the background of Lord of the Rings , it means practically nothing beyond an innocuous detail.”

In the lead up to the sequel’s release, a number of spoilers have been revealed both intentionally and not. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn responded to the leaks in a hilarious tweet .

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in UK cinemas on Thursday 5 May.

It was recently reported that a small background detail in one scene of the film could pose a problem with the film’s distribution deal in China .

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Doctor Strange
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Johnny Depp’s Ex Vanessa Paradis Finds His Amber Heard Case ‘Distressing’—Here’s If She’s on His Side

Click here to read the full article. As his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard continues to unfold, many are curious to know if Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis are still on good terms. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor famously dated the French model and singer for 14 years and share two children together, sparking questions about where they stand today. Depp and Paradis met for the first time in 1994, when the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor was dating Kate Moss. Their first meeting was brief, and it wasn’t until 1998 that the pair would reunite. At the time, Depp ran into Paradis while...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

635K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy