ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

I visited the most popular national park in Canada for the first time. Here's what it was really like.

By Keith Langston
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hdxT_0fQMWueo00
I explored Canada's most-visited national park for the first time.

Keith Langston

  • I traveled to Banff — Canada's most-visited national park — for the first time and loved it.
  • Located in the Rockies, it's a popular destination for skiers and hikers from all over.
  • I enjoyed ice-skating on a frozen lake and going on a restorative forest-bathing excursion.

Located in the Rocky Mountains, Banff is Canada's most-visited national park . Between the soaring peaks, ski resorts, epic glaciers, and abundance of wildlife, it's easy to see why.

With numerous resorts like Lake Louise and Sunshine Village, the destination is popular for skiing and snowboarding in the winter , though visitors from all over travel to the park year-round.

I had never been to Banff or the Rockies, so I was really excited to travel to Alberta, Canada, and check out this national park.

After just one visit, I'm already dreaming of the day I can return.

I drove in from the nearby city of Calgary, which has the closest international airport to the park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVr0t_0fQMWueo00
A view of Banff from Sulphur Mountain.

Keith Langston

After landing in Calgary, a short hour-and-a-half drive took me from the flat plains surrounding the Alberta city into the towering front ranges of the Rockies.

Upon entering the mountains, I was instantly blown away. Even from the car window, it was clear just how truly beautiful they were.

The Canadian stretch of the Rockies has more than 50 peaks that top out at over 11,000 feet, creating a stunning skyline that rivals anything New York City has to offer .

Banff has a surprising number of excellent restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZwZg_0fQMWueo00
There were great views of the mountains and townsite at Sky Bistro.

Keith Langston

Fantastic dining is another popular draw to Banff. This was a huge change from what I'm used to in America's national parks , where you normally pack your own meals for picnics or eat at food stalls.

My favorite restaurant in Banff was Sky Bistro, which is located at the top of Sulphur Mountain. It serves dishes crafted from local Alberta ingredients, like duck wings, fried mushroom poutine, root-vegetable salad with local cheese, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BY3Gu_0fQMWueo00
The food was delicious.

Keith Langston

To get there, I ascended the 8,000-foot mountain on the famous Banff Gondola, which takes visitors to the peak in eight minutes. There's also a trail leading to the top that can be hiked in about two hours.

The restaurant provided stunning, sweeping views of the mountains and the town of Banff, which locals call "the townsite" to differentiate it from the national park it's located within.

Paired with the excellent food , this dining experience was one of the highlights of my trip.

Hiking is one of the most popular activities in Banff National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRFor_0fQMWueo00
I hiked to the top of Sacred Buffalo Guardian Mountain.

Keith Langston

Even though skiing is big in the winter, hiking is arguably a more popular activity. Many locals even told me that the park's high season is during the summer because of this.

I did a lot of hiking up mountains , along frozen rivers, and through dense pine forests.

Though I was really glad I brought two pairs of boots for the trip. Everything was snowy and icy, as there are policies that restrict how much rock salt can be dumped onto the roads, sidewalks, and trails since it's bad for animals' paws .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDzzT_0fQMWueo00
MICROspikes helped with hiking through the snow.

Keith Langston

I was outfitted with MICROspikes, little chains that wrap around your boots for better stability when stepping on ice and packed snow.

Virtually every hotel, resort, and rental shop in the park had some, so they were easy to come by. They came in handy when hiking steep slopes that were almost completely iced over.

That said, I actually enjoyed hiking in the snow.

One of my favorite hikes was Sacred Buffalo Guardian Mountain — formally named Tunnel Mountain. I got stunning views of nearby Mount Rundle, the town below, and the sprawling mountains in the distance.

It's considered one of Banff's smaller peaks, but it's great for a leisurely afternoon hike since it has well-traversed trails and conveniently sits just outside of the townsite.

Snowshoeing was a great way to explore the forest i n areas where the snow was deep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuFA9_0fQMWueo00
I snowshoed through the forest.

Keith Langston

I love traveling somewhere that's accessible and friendly, and Banff is just that.

It was easy to rent equipment almost anywhere, and the guided tours and classes were offered by helpful, friendly professionals who never made me feel like I didn't know what I was doing.

I snowshoed along Mount Fairview and got a look at the famed Lake Louise, which is one of the most-photographed destinations in Banff because of its stunning surroundings and turquoise-colored water enhanced by the rock-flour sediment.

Lake Louise is surrounded on three sides by mountains, and the massive Victoria Glacier forms the lake's backdrop, towering over 11,000-feet high.

I had never seen a real glacier before, so it was awe-inspiring and surreal.

I also took advantage of the cold weather and ice-skated on the frozen lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIRBM_0fQMWueo00
I ice-skated on Lake Louise.

Keith Langston

I made sure to head back to Lake Louise and get out on the ice.

From what I learned, ice-skating on a frozen lake is a Canadian tradition dating back hundreds of years to when the Iroquois would tie animal bones to their shoes to create homemade skates.

Lake Louise is frozen for much of the year, so it made for an excellent spot for ice-skating.

It had cracks and dips you wouldn't find on a groomed skating rink, but that was part of the excitement. It was more wild, adventurous, and thrilling.

Being in nature was a healing experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248Pv4_0fQMWueo00
I did a forest-bathing experience by a river.

Keith Langston

I'm originally from Ohio and now live in New York , so I'm no stranger to snow, but this was different. With an entire foot of snow resting on the limbs of pine trees, the forest landscapes looked like a scene from a Thomas Kinkade painting.

Nature is big, dramatic, and unbelievably pristine, and I believe this is the true power of national parks.

But the practice of using nature to heal is nothing new. Emerging in 1980s Japan as a restorative practice, forest bathing — or shinrin-yoku — is a popular activity in Banff. There are guided experiences at hotels and independent excursions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31g0KA_0fQMWueo00
We enjoyed tea in nature.

Keith Langston

My forest-bathing journey took place along the Spray River, which was still flowing despite its frozen surroundings.

Our guide taught us to use our senses to be fully present and allow our bodies to embrace the world around us. I noticed the smell of pine trees, the sounds of the running river, and the crisp feeling of winter air on my nose.

We were even given time to walk off on our own for a few minutes of silent reflection.

While we were gone, our guide made a pot of foraged tea using ingredients he had just picked from the woods, including juniper berries, pine needles, and lichen. It was delicious, with a woody, herbal taste, and made for a perfect ending to my outdoor excursion.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
1240 KLYQ

[WATCH] Tourists Approach Massive Grizzly in Yellowstone

It literally hasn't been a week since Yellowstone National Park began opening roads for the season, and we already have our first case of wildlife vs. human. Yellowstone National Park opened certain roads on Friday, April 15 and it seems tourist season is off to a rough start. There's a rule in YNP about staying at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and in a video posted on Instagram, you can clearly see that a few tourists violated that rule.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
cruisehive.com

Popular Shore Excursion in Alaska for Cruise Visitors is Restricted

One of the most popular attractions in Alaska, the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad, will not be running as scheduled this summer. Due to the border controls between the Alaskan and Canadian Borders, the train’s operators feel that there are too many obstacles to make the tours viable.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kinkade
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Canada#Banff National Park#Canadian#Fe
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
LiveScience

1,700-year-old sandal found on a remote mountain in Norway

The discovery of an Iron Age sandal on an icy Norwegian mountain provides more evidence that the mountain served as a travel route about 1,700 years ago. A mountain hiker found the sandal in an area known as the Horse Ice Patch in late August 2019. The hiker contacted researchers at Secrets of the Ice, who study archaeology preserved within glaciers and ice patches.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
natureworldnews.com

Dead Fin Whale with Strike Marks Washed Up Ashore in Suffolk, England

A dead fin whale with "strike marks" was found along a tourist attraction beach in Suffolk, located southeast of England and northwest of London. The marine mammal measures up to 40 feet (12.3 meters) comparable to the size of a bus or a fishing boat. Fin Whale Death. Scientists have...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Insider

Insider

385K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy