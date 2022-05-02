ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah joked he was 'worried' about his speech at the White House Correspondents' dinner, following Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH48Y_0fQMWtm500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6ccV_0fQMWtm500
South African comedian Trevor Noah speaks during the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

  • Comedian Trevor Noah headlined the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday.
  • During his remarks, Noah joked about being "worried" about his speech following the Oscars.
  • He appeared to reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah said he was "worried" about joking about people at this year's White House Correspondents' dinner, appearing to reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 28.

Smith sent shockwaves across the world when he got up and struck Chris Rock across the face after the comedian cracked a joke about the bald head of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada had previously discussed having alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss .

"It is risky making jokes these days. I mean, we all saw what happened at the Oscars," Noah said .

"I've actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband rushes up on the stage and thanks me?"

Conway served as former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign manager and subsequent White House advisor. She is married to George Conway , a founding member of The Lincoln Project who has often publicly criticized Trump.

During his 25-minute speech, Noah took aim at numerous high-profile figures, including former President Donald Trump, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which took place at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C., is held every year to honor the journalists who report on the White House and the president.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 10

ClownCar Bonanza
3d ago

No mention on how Biden thinks inflation and hardship on the American people is a hilarious joke. Shows the priorities and bias of this reporter.

Reply(1)
4
