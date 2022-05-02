Sterling Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported net income of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

