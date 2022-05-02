ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Baby giraffe born at New York zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049fPB_0fQMWIYY00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the first time ever, a baby Masai giraffe has been born at New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo.

According to WROC-TV, the Rochester attraction said first-time mother Iggy and father Parker welcomed the unnamed calf Friday morning. The newborn seems healthy and is nursing, the zoo said in a news release.

“We will continue to monitor mom and baby around the clock,” the zoo’s general curator, David Hamilton, said in a statement. “Giraffe births are always high risk, so the next few days are very important to ensure both mom and baby are healthy.”

The zoo said its Animals of the Savanna building will be closed temporarily as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#The Zoo#Our Zoo#Masai Giraffe#Wroc Tv#Natural Resources#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Action News Jax

Gerber reveals the newest Gerber Baby, Isa, who has a limb difference

ARLINGTON, Va. — Gerber has selected Isa from Oklahoma as the company’s Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby for 2022. As the winner of the 12th annual Gerber Baby photo contest, Gerber is hoping their selection, Isa, will not only serve as a face for babies in 2022 but will also inspire adults and babies. The Today Show says Isa was born missing part of her right leg. In a press release from Gerber, they shared her story from her mom, Meredith, who says they knew from early on that Isa was going to be a special baby.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Action News Jax

‘St. Elsewhere,’ ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’ actor David Birney dies at 83

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA — David Birney, a television and Broadway actor known for roles in “St. Elsewhere” and “Bridget Loves Bernie” died Friday in his Santa Monica, Calif. home at the age of 83, according to the New York Times. His life partner, Michele Roberge, told the New York Times that he died from Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his children, Kate, Mollie, and Peter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Action News Jax

Met Gala red-carpet proposal: Watch NYC culture commissioner say ‘Yes’

NEW YORK — The Met Gala can be full of surprises, and having your significant other drop to one knee and pop the question most certainly qualifies. New York City culture commissioner Laurie Cumbo began her stroll down the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with no inkling that former state Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa had a special interlude planned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Action News Jax

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig have discovered the organ harbored an animal virus but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man’s death. A Maryland man, 57-year-old David Bennett Sr., died in March, two...
SCIENCE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy