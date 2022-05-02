ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Plains Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $10.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The ethanol and fuel storage company posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPP

