Saia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $79.4 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $661.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIA

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
