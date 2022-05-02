Saia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $79.4 million.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $661.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.7 million.

