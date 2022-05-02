Akoustis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKTS