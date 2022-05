At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $22 million in funding to 15 Florida communities through the CDBG-CV program. These awards will support projects including expanding broadband internet services, improvements to community centers, and small business grants. DeSantis also announced that in this year’s budget, he will be approving more than $460,000 to add two new covered pavilions and an eight-foot-wide boardwalk at the Bird Creek Boat Ramp in Levy County.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO