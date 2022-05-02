ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

This is Our Home: Montpelier

By Sarahbeth Ackerman
mynbc5.com
 3 days ago

Each town and community across our region has made a special mark and it wouldn't be possible without you. So, each week,...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Phase two begins on Lake Champlain cleanup

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The EPA continues to monitor progress on the cleanup of Lake Champlain. Recent work dates back to 2015, with Vermont’s passage of the Clean Water Act and has continued ever since. The Community Sailing Center in Burlington says the cleanup of the lake is becoming...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

East Montpelier barn and equipment destroyed in flames

Spring has officially arrived in Vermont-- the Notch Road is open for the season!. Members of the Vermont Air National Guard have arrived in Germany. Under Vermont’s Freedom of Choice Act, abortion is legal in the state. Phase two begins on Lake Champlain cleanup. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
WCAX

VTrans opens Notch Road for 2022 season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a day Vermonters wait for all winter -- Vermont Route 108, or ‘The Notch’ is once again open for the season. The road closed on November 24th of last year, and Tuesday, the snow finally melted enough to let traffic through. It’s...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Home#Nbc5#Rouses Point
WNAW

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
VTDigger

Time for covid restrictions. Again

Our case counts are getting too high again with Covid. The numbers in the ICU are rising, and the numbers in non-ICU are rising and our percentage infected rate is going high. People in Vermont are getting careless now. I think it high time to be put back on Covid restrictions. Limit gatherings. Bar cross-state traveling. Shut stuff down, and reopen only when the vaccination rate reaches 90% or above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Crews battle barn fire in East Montpelier

For Stephanie Krauss, rug hooking seems to be in the family genes. It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont. Updated: 9 hours ago. Helping Afghan refugees acclimate to life in Vermont, that’s the...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID is on the comeback in Vermont. Since March, the state has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations as the BA.2 variant blankets our region. Vermont hit its highest rate of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths this past winter. Following the January peak,...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Healthy Vermont forests benefit stream salamanders

By Steve Faccio The life cycles of the three species of stream salamanders native to New England – northern two-lined, northern dusky, and spring – are closely tied to the small streams where they are found. All three species belong […] Read More The post Healthy Vermont forests benefit stream salamanders appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Restaurant worker recognized by Essex Police

Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce says she will not seek another term in office. Local kindergarten students learn about weather forecasting. The students at Blue Mountain Union School recently finished a unit on weather forecasting. 'Get out of the way Gary'. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some Wells River kindergarteners are saying...
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire’s ‘Old Man Of The Mountain’ Crumbled 19 Years Ago

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – Nineteen years ago, New Hampshire lost the iconic “Old Man of the Mountain” when it came crumbling down. For 200 years, the massive granite profile drew tourists to Franconia Notch State Park. That changed on May 3, 2003, when the rocks fell to the ground below. On May 3, 2003, the White Mountains lost its "Old Man". It's been 19 years since the rock face fell in Franconia Notch, but we all have memories of family road trips, and annual visits to the Old Man of the Mountain. Here's to a true icon! #WhiteMountains 📷: Cannon Mountain pic.twitter.com/EgegJXs5FJ — White Mountains NH (@whitemts) May 3, 2022 Last year, a fishing platform and pathway at Profile Lake were finalized to memorialize the Old Man.
POLITICS
WNYT

Turbo Tax to pay Vermont customers $290K as part of settlement

Turbo Tax, Intuit Inc. has agreed to pay $141 million to customers who used its “free” tax services. The settlement alleged Turbo Tax marketed its free edition to customers who ended up paying for services. Turbo Tax users in all 50 states could be eligible to receive money...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy