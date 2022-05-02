This is Our Home: Montpelier

LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – Nineteen years ago, New Hampshire lost the iconic “Old Man of the Mountain” when it came crumbling down. For 200 years, the massive granite profile drew tourists to Franconia Notch State Park. That changed on May 3, 2003, when the rocks fell to the ground below. On May 3, 2003, the White Mountains lost its "Old Man". It's been 19 years since the rock face fell in Franconia Notch, but we all have memories of family road trips, and annual visits to the Old Man of the Mountain. Here's to a true icon! #WhiteMountains 📷: Cannon Mountain pic.twitter.com/EgegJXs5FJ — White Mountains NH (@whitemts) May 3, 2022 Last year, a fishing platform and pathway at Profile Lake were finalized to memorialize the Old Man.

