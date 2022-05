Representing a safe district in Congress is one of the cushiest jobs in America. Both parties normally consider incumbents untouchable, and let politicians get away with just about anything so long as they continue to kowtow to party bosses. Rep. Henry Cuellar is a master of the craft, holding court over Texas’ 28th Congressional district for 17 years with few challenges despite his centrist politics, anti-abortion stance, and his recent implication in a bizarre political scandal involving Azerbaijan. This hasn’t been an issue for the Democratic Party, which has never made serious moves to codify Roe v. Wade into law, or even really recognized the issue exists outside of the occasional election year where it can be used as a cudgel to compel votes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO