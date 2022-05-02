Michigan Panthers have their first USFL win

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and according to just about every so-called “expert” that you read or listen to, our Detroit Lions had an outstanding draft. As we do each and every season following the draft, we take a look at the Lions’ upcoming schedule and make out way-too-early predictions on how many games we think they will win.
Hunter Dickinson is not happy with Michigan's administration and its handling of the NIL landscape. In an interview on "The Michigan Basketball Insider" this week, Dickinson expressed his frustration with the lack of focus on name, image and likeness in Ann Arbor. The Michigan forward believes the Wolverines are falling...
It seems like former New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib has a real future as an NFL analyst, but if that doesn’t work out, there’s always the option to become a psychic. Talib, while working on the FOX broadcast Dec. 19 when the Lions hosted the Arizona Cardinals,...
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was crossing a south Florida highway the day he was killed because he had run out of gas, his wife said in a call to 911. Two audio clips were obtained Wednesday by multiple sources, including TMZ and a […]
The fact that the Detroit Lions were willing to trade up 20 spots in the 2022 NFL Draft to select WR Jameson Williams proves they believe he will eventually be a game-changer on the offensive side of the ball. Well, the odds have been released for the 2022 NFL Offensive...
With the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama. Though most people seem to believe that trading up for Williams was the perfect move, there are plenty who are skeptical for multiple reasons, including the fact that he is currently recovering from a torn ACL injury.
Primitiv, the cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims, has announced the opening of its flagship dispensary in Niles, Michigan. Located at 1286 S. 11th St., Primitiv will not only sell its own cannabis products, but will also carry other Michigan-based cannabis brands as well, such as Hyman Cannabis, Pleasantrees, and White Boy Rick's The 8th.
Michigan football got some good publicity on Jeopardy! on Monday night. Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and Tom Harmon even got a shout-out. The prompt read: "Hail! To The Victors Valiant -- Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard & Tom Harmon, Heisman winners from this Big Ten school." The answer, of course, is:...
The 2022 NFL Draft is officially a wrap and, as expected, our Detroit Lions added some top-end talent to their roster, including Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, who were both selected in the opening round. So, knowing the Lions roster as it stands today, along with other rosters around the...
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions look dramatically different today than they did when Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell walked through the door 16 months ago. Among the 87 players on the roster, 58 were brought in by the new regime. That’s a turnover rate of 67%, and doesn’t even account for the turnover that is sure to occur once the rookies are signed in the coming weeks.
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State has hired hockey coach Adam Nightingale, a former player for the Spartans player who led USA Hockey’s development program for two years and was a Detroit Red Wings assistant for a season. Athletic director Alan Haller made the announcement Tuesday. Nightingale replaces...
In 2021, the Detroit Lions struck paydirt with a handful of undrafted free agent rookies. Given opportunities on a low-end roster, several UDFAs made major contributions and proved they are part of the long-term rebuild, notably CB Jerry Jacobs and OG Tommy Kraemer. Jacobs proved to be one of the top rookie CBs in the NFL, outperforming many players drafted in the first two days.
