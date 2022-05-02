ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton Motor Inn Screen Goes Up In Flames As Brush Fire Spreads To Abandoned Drive-In

By CBSBoston.com Staff
SUTTON (CBS) – A brush fire spread to a movie screen at the abandoned Sutton Motor Inn drive-in theater Sunday.

Flames started in the area of Route 146 South.

The Sutton Fire Department said the brush fire moved quickly, engulfing the structure that holds up the screen.

A fire at the abandoned Sutton Motor Inn drive-in theater. (Image Credit: Sutton Police)

The flames then jumped across the highway to the area of Harback Road before it was knocked down.

“We appreciate the support of all of our mutual aid partners as this has been a busy weekend for fires in the area,” the Sutton Fire Department said.

There have been 41 brush fires over the last week in Massachusetts.

