Israel Blasts Russian Minister Lavrov's Hitler Remarks—'Unforgivable'
"It is an unforgivable, scandalous statement, a terrible historical mistake, and we expect an apology," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid...www.newsweek.com
Mr big mouth he one of the trouble makers in Russia when they finally nail Putin he’s next he doesn’t know when to be diplomatic and he’s following the same lies
Unfortunately, this pathetic person with no backbones, can't stand up to Putin. He spews Putin's lies, instead of just resigning from his post because he knows the real truth.
