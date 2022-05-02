ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: Apartment project on Far Northwest Side created divisions | State Democratic Party looks to modernize | Meet the Bears draft picks

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ag5L9_0fQMUKOQ00
John Frano in the 8500 block of West Higgins Road near the proposed Glenstar O’Hare development in Chicago on April 25, 2022. Frano opposes the project. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

The risk of contracting COVID-19 in suburban Cook County, Lake County and DuPage County has jumped to the “medium” level under the latest national guidelines, officials announced Friday. Chicago’s top public health official said Friday she expects the city also will move to medium risk soon. Cook County’s senior medical officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said in a statement: “As hospitalizations remain low, we want to contain further spread now.”

In business news, local activists said they feel betrayed after Whole Foods announced the Englewood location was slated for closure. Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel worked with Whole Foods to open the store with much fanfare in 2016, spending more than $10 million in tax dollars to make it happen. The store’s closing is a painful example of how difficult it can be to transform a neighborhood , even with major investments.

And customers in Lakeview on Saturday said goodbye to Dinkel’s Bakery , which made countless cakes to celebrate and grieve over the decades. “I’m emotionally moved by all the customers and all their memories,” Norman Dinkel Jr. said. “All the family events that our little bakery became a part of. It’s just overwhelming.”

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

How one apartment project on the Far Northwest Side created divisions on affordable housing, congestion and more

Biking around her Far Northwest Side neighborhood, Monica Dillon’s eyes sometimes linger past a nondescript parking lot east of O’Hare International Airport, squeezed between the Kennedy Expressway, some office buildings and a Marriott hotel.

Plans to build a $91 million apartment complex with some affordable units on the Higgins Road lot west of Cumberland Avenue have stirred controversies stretching throughout Chicago , including City Hall.

A year after Michael Madigan’s departure, the state Democratic Party looks to modernize

For decades, the Democratic Party of Illinois has been an antiquated outlier among state Democratic organizations, focusing on parochial fundraising instead of using its status as a staunchly blue state in a Midwest field of red to influence national politics.

But a year after former House Speaker Michael Madigan relinquished his ironclad control as state Democratic chairman, the state party has entered the 21st century , the Tribune’s Rick Pearson reports.

As nationwide teacher shortage worsens, some say inadequate pay is to blame

With the steep shortage of teachers across the U.S. leaving school districts scrambling to staff their classrooms during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the nation’s largest teachers union said this week that insufficient pay is fueling the growing crisis .

The recent report comes months after an National Education Association survey found that 55% of educators are ready to leave the profession earlier than planned and that teachers’ job satisfaction is at an all-time low during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet the Bears’ 11 picks from the 2022 NFL draft, from cornerback Kyler Gordon to punter Trenton Gill

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has completed his first draft class — and it’s much bigger than originally planned.

After drafting two defensive backs and a wide receiver in the second round Friday, Poles engineered four trades Saturday to increase his Day 3 picks from three to eight.

The Bears ended the weekend with 11 newly drafted players, including four offensive linemen, an edge rusher, a running back, a safety and a punter.

Nick Kindelsperger review: Con Todo brings pamburguesa and an all-Mexican wine list to Logan Square

Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger says he has eaten hundreds of burgers over the past six years, but never encountered anything quite like the pamburguesa at Con Todo Cantina y Cocina in Logan Square.

From a few feet away, you’d have no idea it was a burger. Instead, the dish looks like a pambazo, a traditional Mexican sandwich coated in a dark-red chile salsa and toasted in a pan with oil, singeing the salsa to the crust.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

A casino for River West gets Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s nod. What’s in the plan and what happens next?

After a 30-year effort, Chicago has a casino deal on the table. Here’s a look at what the proposal includes, what is expected to happen next and when a printing plant could be replaced with a gambling palace — if nothing derails the plans. It’s more than a casino The entertainment complex’s plans include a 500-room hotel tower, a 3,000-seat theater, an outdoor music venue and an “immense ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Move over Evian. Chicago introduces ‘Chicagwa,’ Lake Michigan tap water in a can

Move aside Aquafina, Evian, Mountain Valley and Fiji. Chicago is introducing its own brand of water, Chicagwa, sourced from the expansive freshwater body that is Lake Michigan, and processed through the city’s water treatment plants. In other words, Chicago tap water in a can. A limited run of Chicagwa tap water will be packaged in cans featuring six colorful designs created by local artists, ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Report: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade | Downtown Chicago again jolted by violence | 31 best tacos in Chicago

Good morning, Chicago. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The report comes amid a legislative push to restrict abortion in several Republican-led states — Oklahoma being the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Bally’s casino plan for Chicago expected to get Mayor Lightfoot’s backing, sources say; decision coming soon

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to select Bally’s bid at the Chicago Tribune Publishing Center in River West as the site of Chicago’s casino, sources told the Tribune. The deal is not yet final and could fall through, sources cautioned, but Bally’s has been the front-runner throughout much of the process. Bally’s plans to use a former Tribune Publishing warehouse once earmarked for a ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago Tribune

Chicago expected to reach ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk soon; city’s top doctor says mask rules could return if ‘high’ level reached

Chicago’s public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday that she anticipates the city’s COVID-19 risk could jump from “low” to “medium” levels as early as Friday, following the raised risk levels in suburban Cook County last week. But the increased risk level is not enough to trigger any new citywide mask mandates, she said. Last month, she suggested a medium level designation ...
CHICAGO, IL
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Chicago Tribune

The ‘Sodfather’ confirms the obvious: This Chicago spring — with its ‘brutal’ weather pattern— has been the worst

The Sodfather confirmed Wednesday what most of us in Chicago already assumed. This has been our worst spring ever. Period. Roger Bossard, the head groundskeeper of the White Sox, didn’t need numbers to back up his claim. He has millions of eyewitnesses. Bossard said Sox manager Tony La Russa recently asked him if he remembers worse conditions during a Chicago spring. The answer was a resolute ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Bike advocates alarmed by number of car-related deaths in the city; at least 3 this year

Chicago police are questioning a “person of interest” following the fatal hit-and-run involving a 22-year-old bicyclist on Wednesday night as bike advocates sound the alarm for the number of car-related deaths to cyclists in the city this year. Nick Parlingayan, 22, of Chicago, was at least the third bicyclist fatality in 2022 when he was struck by a vehicle in the 3800 block of North ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Michael Madigan
Chicago Tribune

Champ Clark has a new noir novel and a play about Marlon Brando’s son — and his own life is quite a story

The life of Champ Clark, though far from finished and about to have a creative moment this summer, would make a terrific book. We were recently talking about his second crime noir novel, “Buh-Bye Cruel World,” which features a dead woman on its cover. In a life marked by all manner of artistic pursuits, he is new to novel writing. He started when the pandemic came calling. “It was three hours ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Charges filed for passenger who jumped onto airplane wing at O’Hare early Thursday, police say

A 57-year-old man was charged with reckless conduct after he pulled the emergency exit on board a plane at O’Hare International Airport Thursday morning and slid off its wing, according to Chicago police. Randy Frank Davila, of Escondido, CA, was due in court on June 27 at 9 a.m. in Br. 23, 5555 W. Grand Ave., for the misdemeanor charge, according to Chicago police. The incident happened about ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Taste test: Tip Top canned cocktails are not only tip top — they’re adorable too

Ready-to-drink cocktails have proliferated in recent years, but Tip Top Proper Cocktails stand out. Most striking about Tip Top, which arrived in Chicago earlier this year, is its charming package: a wee 3.4 ounces, just about right for cocktails as boozy and full-flavored as these. The presentation is also attractively retro, inspired by a 1920s-era French cocktail book and harks back to a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Towering swarms of nonbiting flies called midges are blanketing Chicago: ‘A little disturbing but cool’

No, you’re not imagining those 10-foot-high insect clouds hovering near Lake Michigan, each teeming with thousands of mosquito look-alikes. Chicago, we’ve got midges. They don’t bite, they don’t harm humans, and they emerge from lakes, streams and puddles every year like clockwork, but the cold gray spring of 2022 has spawned — wouldn’t you know it? — a noticeable population surge. Chicagoans ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Affordable Housing#Whole Foods#State Democratic Party#Frano#Dinkel S Bakery
Chicago Tribune

Old Post Office food hall, from team behind Empty Bottle and Thalia Hall, slated to open in June

After pandemic delays, an expansive food hall will open on the ground floor of the Old Post Office building in the South Loop this June, and the team behind the project hopes it will help breathe life back into Chicago’s downtown. The food hall, called From Here On, is the project of Chicago-based hospitality group 16″ On Center, the team behind music venues such as The Empty Bottle and Thalia ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Eat. Watch. Do. — Chicago’s best tacos, ‘Shining Girls’ review, plus a lunar eclipse

Happy Wednesday, Chicago! While the weather seems to still be playing the “is it spring, is it not spring?” game, you can head to Porchlight Music Theatre to catch “Spring Awakening” the musical. Tribune critic Chris Jones called it “the best local production of this work to date.” For all you die-hard Cubs and White Sox fans (or those of you just looking for an excuse to travel) we’ve put ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Illinois’ cannabis license residency requirement faces court challenge — the latest legal fight affecting the state’s 2-year-old recreational pot industry

A legal battle over cannabis business licensing in Illinois could overturn the state’s residency requirement, throwing a wrench into the already dysfunctional process and attempts to diversify the industry. The litigation is just the latest in a series of lawsuits that have kept much of the state’s legal cannabis industry in limbo. But there are signs the logjam may be breaking. A Cook County ...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago SummerDance is back for 2022, returning with live dance in Chicago parks and Spirit of Music Garden

Chicago SummerDance returns this summer in full force, live and in person, how appropriate for 2022 being the Year of Chicago Dance. The schedule, announced Wednesday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, kicks off in June and includes events for Taste of Chicago in July. Many of the early events are SummerDance in the Parks, with dancing and music ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
NFL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Lightfoot to meet with Bally’s CEO to finalize casino choice | Top rival to Sheriff Tom Dart tossed from ballot | Chicago Sky begin new season

Good morning, Chicago. Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to meet with the Bally’s CEO on Thursday to finalize the mayor’s choice for a planned casino in River West. The proposal, which would replace the site’s Chicago Tribune printing plant, has apparently bested rival bids to build a Rivers casino in the South Loop or a Hard Rock casino on the Near South Side. Getting the full City Council to sign ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

The 31 best tacos in Chicago, from Antique to Zaragoza

The more tacos I eat in Chicago, the less confident I feel about declaring the best. How can anyone honestly know the answer, with so many taquerias in so many neighborhoods and suburbs? That hasn’t stopped me from trying. Back in 2016, I devoured 234 different tacos in a single month. Since then, I’ve slowed down, but never stopped trying new places. In the past two months alone, I hit up ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy