Los Angeles, CA

Mike’d Up: Jordan Addison Bolting Pitt for USC, NIL, Impact on Pitt

By Mike Asti
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith shocking reports of Jordan Addison leaving Pitt for USC, Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

MassLive.com

Rams sign UDFA Benton Whitley, Minnechaug grad tells local athletes to ‘Stay on your grind ... there is so much talent in Western Mass.’

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Benton Whitley didn’t have a lot of time to make a decision. At the conclusion of last week’s NFL Draft, his agent’s phone started to ring non-stop. Whitley, a Minnechaug alum and star linebacker at Holy Cross, wasn’t selected in the draft, but almost a dozen teams from across the league were reaching out in an attempt to sign him as a free agent.
The Spun

Video Shows What Madison Bumgarner Said To Umpire

Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected from the game against the Miami Marlins and had to be restrained from going after first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner was being checked for a foreign substance and he wasn't having it. He told Bellino to “Take your F’in time” and then got tossed.
Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Request Head Coaching Interview

After failing to make the postseason and firing Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for the organization's next head coach this offseason. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania on Wednesday, the Lakers have requested to interview Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin for their head coaching vacancy.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s wild LeBron take

In a way, it felt inevitable that either Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless would eventually say that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade LeBron James. It was really just a matter of which hot-take artist got there first. ESPN’s Smith is the big winner in the spicy take sweepstakes...
