It’s Only 10 Minutes: May 2

MILWAUKEE (May 5, 2022) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton continues to make steady progress on his left knee injury rehabilitation and additional updates will be provided as appropriate. Middleton was originally diagnosed with a left knee MCL sprain in Game 2 of the Bucks’ First Round series vs. Chicago on April 20.
