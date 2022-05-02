ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man, 73, stabbed to death by roommate during quarrel over her boyfriend’s frequent visits: NYPD

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A 73-year-old Brooklyn man was stabbed to death by his much younger roommate during a quarrel over her boyfriend’s frequent visits, police said Monday.

The Friday night confrontation escalated quickly, with Freddy Quevedo stabbed multiple times in the shoulder, arm, neck and head shortly before midnight, police said.

Quevedo was rushed by medics to Kings County Hospital but could not be saved.

His roommate, 29-year-old Paola Jimenez, was treated at the same hospital for a slash wound to her right hand — an accidental self-inflicted injury suffered during the attack, cops say.

Jimenez was charged Sunday with murder and weapons possession.

Police said the two had been living together in the apartment on E. 21st St. near Ditmas Ave. in Flatbush.

Jimenez’s boyfriend visited the apartment often, much to Quevedo’s annoyance, according to cops. The boyfriend was not in the apartment when Quevedo was killed.

The suspect told cops she attacked Quevedo because he had a bat, but it was not immediately clear Monday if a bat was found inside the home, police said.

Jimenez has four prior arrests, three for assault and one for robbery.

Daily News

Daily News

