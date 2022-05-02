ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

21-Year-Old Fleeing Police Arraigned In Fatal Detroit Crash

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fF7fz_0fQMTE3r00

DETROIT (AP) — A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred after police attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving for speeding.

Jordan Strawter was arraigned Saturday in Detroit’s 36th District Court on reckless driving causing death, driving with license suspended/revoked/denied causing death, and fleeing and eluding causing death, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Police attempted to stop the speeding vehicle just after midnight Thursday on the city’s far northwest side. The vehicle later struck another vehicle, killing its 32-year-old driver, Kendle McCallum. McCallum was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

Strawter’s probable cause conference has been scheduled for May 9.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman fatally shot on Detroit’s northwest side, police say

DETROIT – A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday morning on Detroit’s northwest side, police said. The shooting happened at 9:45 a.m. on Schaefer Highway in Detroit, according to officials. The woman was allegedly shot by a man who fled the scene. Officials said that the victim was...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Police On Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – A 19-year-old has been arrested following drunk driving on the Lodge Freeway and then fleeing the scene when Michigan State Police officers arrived. At about 11:30 p.m., troopers arrived at the scene, where the driver was blocking a southbound lane on the Lodge Freeway, and Detroit EMS was blocking traffic behind the vehicle. Troopers say they could not get the driver to respond and troopers had to break the window to gain access to his vehicle since his doors were locked. The driver then put his vehicle in drive and fled the scene. MSP officials say that the troopers pursued the driver for a short distance before he stopped with a flat tire, after hitting the median wall twice. He was arrested without incident and was processed and lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Reckless Driving#Ap#District Court#Associated Press
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy