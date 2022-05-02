VIDEO: Homeowners save horses from burning barn

Daring homeowners ran into a burning barn and saved their horses in Kenosha County on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that luckily there was no loss of life, though one of the homeowners was brought to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The barn was a total loss.

Watch from the scene of the fire, courtesy Kenosha County Scanner:

Courtesy: Kenosha County Scanner's Facebook page

First responders were called to a home on 317th Avenue in the Town of Wheatland just after 8 p.m. for reports of a barn on fire. They also had heard that horses were inside.

At the scene deputies learned the horses were saved by the homeowners and that none appeared to be injured.

The fire did not damage any other buildings. The cause of the fire is not known, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

A sheriff's office sergeant and a deputy were injured by a piece of firefighting equipment that knocked them to the ground. They were treated at the hospital.

"We are thankful that there was no loss of life from this incident to any first responders or animals involved in the fire," according to their statement.

