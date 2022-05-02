ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

VIDEO: Homeowners save horses from burning barn

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoSWN_0fQMTBPg00

Daring homeowners ran into a burning barn and saved their horses in Kenosha County on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that luckily there was no loss of life, though one of the homeowners was brought to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The barn was a total loss.

Watch from the scene of the fire, courtesy Kenosha County Scanner:

Courtesy: Kenosha County Scanner's Facebook page

First responders were called to a home on 317th Avenue in the Town of Wheatland just after 8 p.m. for reports of a barn on fire. They also had heard that horses were inside.

At the scene deputies learned the horses were saved by the homeowners and that none appeared to be injured.

The fire did not damage any other buildings. The cause of the fire is not known, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

A sheriff's office sergeant and a deputy were injured by a piece of firefighting equipment that knocked them to the ground. They were treated at the hospital.

"We are thankful that there was no loss of life from this incident to any first responders or animals involved in the fire," according to their statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Woman rescued after falling into outhouse toilet at national forest while trying to retrieve phone

A woman in Washington state had to be rescued by fire department officials after she fell into the outhouse hole in a national forest in an attempt to retrieve her phone last week.The woman is in her 40s and her name has not been released by authorities.In a statement the Brinnon Fire Department said that the woman was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle when she fell into a toilet vault.She was using her phone when it fell into the toilet, Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly was quoted as saying by...
ACCIDENTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Salem barn fire, ‘fully engulfed’

SALEM, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies responded to a "fully engulfed" barn fire in Salem Sunday night, May 1. The fire broke out on 317th Avenue near Luisa's Pizza. Officials said Highway 50 was being shut down due to "visibility issues." They asked that everyone avoid the area near the fire and use alternate routes.
SALEM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
Kenosha County, WI
Accidents
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The Horses#A Burning#Typo#Accident#Kenosha County Scanner
WUSA9

Woman left disabled after being bit by copperhead at Virginia restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022 covering a different story. It was the snakebite story shared around the globe. At least that’s how it felt to Rachel Myrick, who was bitten by a poisonous snake more than 4.5 years ago in the foyer of a Spotsylvania County restaurant. The “crazy story,” as she called it, was broadcast by media and digital outlets across the world.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy