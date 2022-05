As I write this post, it makes my heart incredibly sad. I have a teenager myself and can not even come close to imagining how the Palm Family is feeling right now. This is Lexi. She is 16 years old and she is missing from Utah. With all of the travel through the state of Montana and having one of the busiest interstates in the United States, we all need to be on the lookout. Keep our eyes open, talk to your teenagers, check social media, and let's get this family some answers. The more eyes we have to look, the more answers can be found.

