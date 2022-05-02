ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are all the Wisconsin Badgers that got drafted in 2022:

By Devin Willems
(WFRV) – Five Wisconsin Badgers were drafted over the course of the 2022 NFL Draft, and many more were signed as undrafted free agents.

Even though there were zero Badgers selected in the first two rounds, five members of the team heard their names called. Two Badgers went back-to-back towards the end of the third round.

Here are the following Wisconsin Badgers players that were drafted:

  • Round 3
    • Pick 103 – Leo Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs)
    • Pick 104 – Logan Bruss (Los Angeles Rams)
  • Round 4
    • Pick 129 – Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys)
  • Round 6
    • Pick 206 – Matt Henningsen (Denver Broncos)
  • Round 7
    • Pick 232 – Faion Hicks (Denver Broncos)

In addition to the players that were drafted, there were others who were signed as undrafted free agents. Those include:

  • Jack Sanborn (Chicago Bears)
  • Caesar Williams (Los Angeles Rams)
  • Josh Seltzner (Indianapolis Colts)
  • Scott Nelson (Seattle Seahawks)
  • Kendric Pryor (Cincinnati Bengals)
  • Danny Davis (Green Bay Packers)

All of the announcements were made on the Wisconsin Badgers Facebook page . In each of the graphics, the names of every former Badger alumni that were signed/drafted by that team were provided.

WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin’s 2021 Running Back coach dies at 52

(AP) – Gary Brown, who rushed for 4,300 yards while playing on three NFL teams in the 1990s before going on to coach running backs in the pro and college ranks, has died. He was 52. Brown had coached Wisconsin's running backs last season before departing for health-related reasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Eleven players that could become the next Green Bay Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have had an interesting offseason, to say the least. The speculation of quarterback Aaron Rodgers retiring/leaving to trading away arguably the best wide receiver in Davante Adams.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

One-on-One with Wisconsin OL prospect Logan Bruss

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – For his entire football life, Logan Bruss has stepped on the field simply for the love of the game, teamwork, and camaraderie. That won't change – but this week, his jersey will. The Wisconsin offensive lineman and Kimberly graduate will hope to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Gamblers win Teddy Bear Toss game to finish season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the game that annually draws the largest crowd of the season for the Green Bay Gamblers, the teddy bear jersey-donning home team got a win to close the season and put a wrap on the Pat Mikesch era.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Former UW-Green Bay standout Kamari McGee transfers to Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just over a week after UW-Green Bay freshman Kamari McGee announced he was entering the basketball transfer portal, the 6-foot guard announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

NFL announces schedule release dates

(WFRV) – The National Football League announced on Thursday that the 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 PM CT.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Bill Walton and LeRoy Butler headline 2022 Red Smith Sports Award Show

(WFRV) – The 2022 Red Smith Sports Award Show featured some of the best athletes from all around. NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler were in attendance.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Report: Packers pick up fifth-year options on 2019 first-rounders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two 2019 first-round picks of the Green Bay Packers will be under contract for the 2023 season after the team reportedly picked up their fifth-year options.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Bars, casinos, fans all excited for NFL draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Excitement is building for the NFL draft and it's not just the teams doing the drafting and players who are getting drafted that are pumped up.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers host virtual draft party on eve of 2022 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers held a special, virtual draft party on the evening before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Bucks national anthem singer Ben Tajnai riding playoff wave again

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – For a franchise at its peak, there's no greater endorsement than the passion of thousands of fans filling the arena for each game. Ben Tajnai has been singing the national anthem before Milwaukee Bucks games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Brewers-Cubs postponed because of inclement weather

CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather.
CHICAGO, IL
WFRV Local 5

Kansas City scoops Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal

(WFRV) – As day two of the 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal with the 103rd overall pick. Chenal, from Grantsburg, Wisconsin, declared as a junior for the draft after leading the Wisconsin defense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFRV Local 5

Bucks and Brewers fans celebrate unique Easter Sunday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an Easter Sunday to remember for Wisconsin sports fans. Brewers and Bucks fans sure had their hands full this holiday with a special double header in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
