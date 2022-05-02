Here are all the Wisconsin Badgers that got drafted in 2022:

(WFRV) – Five Wisconsin Badgers were drafted over the course of the 2022 NFL Draft, and many more were signed as undrafted free agents.

Even though there were zero Badgers selected in the first two rounds, five members of the team heard their names called. Two Badgers went back-to-back towards the end of the third round.

Here are the following Wisconsin Badgers players that were drafted:

Round 3 Pick 103 – Leo Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs) Pick 104 – Logan Bruss (Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4 Pick 129 – Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys)

Round 6 Pick 206 – Matt Henningsen (Denver Broncos)

Round 7 Pick 232 – Faion Hicks (Denver Broncos)



In addition to the players that were drafted, there were others who were signed as undrafted free agents. Those include:

Jack Sanborn (Chicago Bears)

Caesar Williams (Los Angeles Rams)

Josh Seltzner (Indianapolis Colts)

Scott Nelson (Seattle Seahawks)

Kendric Pryor (Cincinnati Bengals)

Danny Davis (Green Bay Packers)

All of the announcements were made on the Wisconsin Badgers Facebook page . In each of the graphics, the names of every former Badger alumni that were signed/drafted by that team were provided.

