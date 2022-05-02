ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral begins once-a-week watering schedule

By Nicolette Perdomo
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The City of Cape Coral has updated the watering schedule to once a week, due to an abnormally dry season and irrigation water usage exceeding supplies.

“The water issue mentioned to me about reducing it to one day a week, I’m totally in agreement with it,” said Cape Coral resident, Mona Hawes.

The watering days and hours depend on the last number of the home address:

  • Addresses ending in 0: Monday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 1: Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 2: Thursday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 3: Wednesday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 4: Sunday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 5: Saturday from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 6: Thursday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 7: Wednesday from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 8: Sunday 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Addresses ending in 9: Saturday 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The following irrigation water use restrictions also take effect Monday:

  • For properties or developments up to and including five acres in size that have an irrigation system that simultaneously irrigates multiple properties with different watering times including, but not limited to, duplexes, multi-family units, compound use, and mixed-use units, watering is allowed on Mondays from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • For properties or developments more than five acres in size that have an irrigation system that simultaneously irrigates multiple properties with different watering times including, but not limited to, multi-family, compound use, and mixed-use units, watering is allowed on Mondays from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Watering of new lawns and landscaping during a 45-day establishment period is permitted on any day of the week from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Hand watering is allowed at any time.

The City of Cape Coral will be increasing enforcement activity to address illegal watering.

“Water is essential for the human life,” Hawes said. “Without water we cannot survive so to reduce that, just the reduction of water I think is very essential. grass is not as important as human life.”

The City began pumping from the Charlotte County Reservoir on Friday and is currently working on multiple irrigation supply improvements.

